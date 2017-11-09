Virat Kohli is India's highest ranked T20I all-rounder

New Delhi: When was the last time Virat Kohli bowled in a T20I match, let alone take a wicket. He is a batsman with supreme abilities and is ranked no. 1 in both the ODI and T20I batting rankings. But what's he doing as a top-ten player in the T20I all-rounder rankings?

This is a fact. According to the latest cricket rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (November 7), Indian cricket is ranked 10th in the list and is the lone Indian featured in the top-ten.

Kohli has 190 rating points and is ranked 10th, just below Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik (193). Shakib Al Hasan (353) of Bangladesh is first, ahead of Aussie Glenn Maxwell (330). Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (275) is third.

They are followed by Marlon Samuels (269), JP Duminy (213), Peter Borren (202), Mahmudullah (199) and Paul Stirling (193).

For the record, Kohli has a total of four T20I wickets, with the last of those last year in March against West Indies in Mumbai.

Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah dominate the top of the latest T20I rankings for batsmen and bowlers after the three-match series between India and New Zealand.

Kohli’s 104 runs in the series have helped him consolidate his position at the top of the table as he has gained 13 points and increased the gap with Aaron Finch to 40 points.

Bumrah, who three wickets in the same series beat Pakistan's Imad Wasim to top spot.

India won the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Kohli & Co will take on Sri Lanka in full series, with three matches of Test, ODI and T20I.