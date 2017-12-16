Virat Kohli is the most searched cricketer on Google in Pakistan

New Delhi: Believe it or not, India captain Virat Kohli is the most search cricketer in Pakistan in the last one year, according to Google Trends.

Kohli, 29, continued to rule the cricketing world and in the cricket-obsessed subcontinent, not many have managed to challenge his fan following.

But an Indian beating Pakistani to become the most searched cricketer in Pakistan is unheard-of. For the record, Kohli is one of the few Indian cricketers who has maintained a healthy relationship with cricketers from across the border.

In the list, Kohli was followed by Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed, fast bowler Mohammad Amir and batsman Ahmed Shehzad, who is often compared to Indian captain.

In fact, many Pakistani cricketers – past and present – congratulated Kohli as he starts new innings in his life.

Kohli married Anushka Sharma in a low-key affair on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy.

The newly-weds are believed to be on their honeymoon, and the captain is expected to join his team-mates before they head for South Africa, where they will play a full series.