Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, MS Dhoni to be rested for Sri Lanka T20 tri-series: Report

As many as five Indian players are set to be rested for next month's T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka, according to a report in the Times of India.

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and MS Dhoni are the players the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling to rest.

“What is the point of sending these cricketers after such a hectic South African tour,” a BCCI source told the English daily on Friday.

The report also said that Rohit Sharma is likely to be given the captaincy role in the absence of Kohli, who has so far played every game in the ongoing tour of South Africa.

Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah too have featured in most of these matches across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

The Proteas tour ends on Saturday with the third and final T20I at Cape Town's Newlands.

The series is levelled at 1-1 as Kohli and his men eye their second limited-overs triumph on this South Africa tour having already taken the ODI rubber 5-1.

Meanwhile, the Nidahas T20I tri-series starts in Colombo with the Sri Lanka-India match on March 6.

Bangladesh are the third team to participate in the tri-series.