Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah lead ICC's T20I Rankings

Virat Kohli further cemented his position on top of the ICC rankings for batsmen in T20Is, while Jasprit Bumrah led the bowlers after India claimed the three-match T20I home series against New Zealand 2-1 on Tuesday.

India won the rain-hit third T20I in Thiruvananthapuram by six runs, as the bowlers put up a stunning show to defend an average total of 67 in the eight-overs-a-side match that marked the return of international cricket to Kerala's capital city.

In total, Kohli scored 104 runs in the series, which fetched him 13 points to widen the gap on Australian opener Aaron Finch to 40 points. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also made noteworthy jumps. Rohit moved up three places to 21 while Dhawan leapt 20 places to reach No. 45.

In the bowling charts led by Man-of-the-Series Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar moved up two places to 26th and legspinner Yuzvendra jumped to 30th position. Left-arm spinner Akshar Patel also moved 17 places to be 62nd.

In team rankings, Pakistan displaced New Zealand to become the new No. 1 team. The series defeat against India cost the Kiwis five points - dropping from 125 to 120, as Pakistan took their points tally to 124. New Zealand are ahead of third-placed West Indies on decimal points while India have gained three points from the series but remain behind England on decimal points, in the fifth position.