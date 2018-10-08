हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC ODI Rankings

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah maintain pole positions in ODI rankings

In the team rankings, India are currently placed second with 122 points behind England's 127. 

Image Credits: Reuters

India captain Virat Kohli and speedster Jasprit Bumrah maintained their respective positions in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Monday.

Kohli led the batsman's list with 884 points while his deputy Rohit Sharma maintained the second position with 842 ranking points. The other Indian batsman in the top-10 was Shikhar Dhawan, who is placed fifth with 802 points.

Amongst the bowlers, death overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah leads the charts with 797 points while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is third in the list with 700 points. Afghanistan star Rashid Khan is placed second with 788 points while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (11th position) is in contention for a top-10 entry.

In the team rankings, India are currently placed second with 122 points behind England's 127. The top team ranking will potentially be up for the taking depending on how the Sri Lanka and England series pans out.

England will have to win their series against Sri Lanka which starts in Dambulla on October 10, to retain their number-one ranking. Their failure to win the series will give India a sniff at the top spot when they take on the West Indies in their ODI series from October 21.

However, if both England and India win all their matches in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and the West Indies, then they will gain a point each to finish on 128 and 123 points respectively, thus retaining a difference of five points.

Bangladesh will also have an opportunity to add another point to their tally when they feature in a three-ODI series against Zimbabwe from October 20. The only way Bangladesh can drop behind Sri Lanka in the eighth position is if Zimbabwe and England win 3-0 and 5-0, respectively. 

