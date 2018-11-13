Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah remain on top of ICC ODI rankings

Dubai: India captain Virat Kohli and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah retained top positions respectively in the latest ICC ODI rankings published on Tuesday. With 899 points, Kohli retained the pole position while vice-captain Rohit Sharma remained at the second spot in the rankings.

Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has also improved his ranking and has become the third Indian in the top-10 list by securing the eighth position. He was earlier placed at the ninth spot in the previous list. Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is ranked 20th in the latest list.

Three Indian bowlers have also made it to the top rankings with Bumrah on top with 841 points. While Kuldeep Yadav maintained his third place in the list, Yuzvendra Chahal leaped three places to be fifth on the list.

Rashid Khan of Afghanistan with 353 points is the top-ranked ODI all-rounder in world cricket currently.

In the overall team rankings, India with 121 points, remained second behind England which has 126 points.

Meanwhile, in the latest ICC T20 rankings, Pakistan retained the first spot while India remained at the second place. Pakistan collected two more and moved to 138 points and India gained three more to collect 127 points after the series win over West Indies. The third and the fourth positions have been held by Australia and England respectively.

Indian chinaman Kuldeep Yadav leapfrogged 14 places to reach a career-high 23rd in the ICC T20 rankings. Yadav picked up five wickets in two matches at an economy-rate of 5.6 in India's home series 3-0 win over the current T20 champions.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also jumped nine places to break into the Top-20. He is placed at the 19th spot while Jasprit Bumhrah gained five places to be world no 21. Rohit Sharma moved up by three places and is ranked seventh while Shikhar Dhawan moved five places up to secure the 16th spot.