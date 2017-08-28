Virat Kohli keen to give run-in to fringe players in remaining two ODIs against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Having bagged the 5-match ODI series with two games to spare, Indian captain Virat Kohli has admitted that fresh faces could be brough into the team for the reamining ODIs.

Kohli opted for the same team for all three ODIs but now there is a huge possibility that players like Manish Pandey can get a game.

"We have a squad of 15, well look to give some of the other guys a go. Having won the series already, we can afford to give those guys a go," said Kohli at the post-match presentation after India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in third ODI.

Manish Pandey earned himself a place in the India's 15-man squad for limited overs series against Sri Lanka after leading India A to tri-series title in South Africa. After missing out on a spot in the first XI in opening ODI at Dambulla, the middle-order batsman was spotted sweating it out in nets on the eve of second ODI.

Kuldeep Yadav is another player who deserves a chance in the player XI. The chinaman bowler was hugely impressive in the ODI series against West Indies and has been productive with his efforts in the Test series against the Lankans too.

Chasing a modest target of 218, India felt the heat for the second game in a row, finding themselves reeling at 61 for four in the 16th over, only for Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to forge an unbeaten winning stand from there on.

Kohli, however, insisted that chasing smaller targets are not a problem for his side. "Small targets are always tricky. If it happens to you two or three times, I dont think its an issue. Here the wicket was a bit more challenging.

"The last game we had a collapse. The other batsmen really applied themselves. We have to be a bit patient with the younger players," said Kohli. He lavished praise on pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up his maiden five-wicket haul.

"Hes got 11 wickets in three games, hes bowled really well. Last game he missed out on a five-for, but he got it this time. Hes doing a great job for us," Kohli added.

(With PTI inputs)