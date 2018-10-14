Virat Kohli lauds Prithvi Shaw, says Man of the Series is an outstanding achievement

After Team India mauled Windies 2-0 in Test series, skipper Virat Kohli was all praises for his team.

Speaking after the match in a press conference, Kohli lauded the new talent in the team and addressed that more work can be done to improve the overall performance.

Kohli praised Prithvi Shaw and said that his performance was outstanding. Speaking on Rishabh Pant, Kohli described his style as fearless.

The Indian captain who is back after he was rested for the Asia Cup 2018 says that there are areas where work needs to be done and players like Shaw and Pant will be spoken regarding this.

Kohli said that the overall performance by the players have been good while both Shaw and Pant now understand how to play at this level.

Shaw and Pant have solidified thier place in the team, Kohli added.

Commenting on Shaw's achievement of receiving Man of the Series, Kohli said that he understands the game.

"Getting Man of the Series in your first series regardless of where you play and how you play is an outstanding achievement," Kohli said.

Shaw score 70 runs in the first innings of second Test while Pant secured a strong 92 runs.

Speaking about the Test format, Kohli also said that confidence and understanding that you can score runs at Test level is the first and most important thing.

(With ANI Inputs)