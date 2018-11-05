Virat Kohli launches his own app named ‘Virat Kohli Official App’ on birthday

Indian skipper Virat Kohli launched his own application named ‘Virat Kohli Official App’ on Monday, with the cricketer turning 30 on the same day as well.

The prolific batsman took to Twitter in order to share a video from his account which provides complete information about the application.

"Every year you guys send so much birthday love! Time for me to return the love with some added sweetener for Diwali.

The app is available for download on Apple IOS and Google Play on Android mobile phones.

Hope you guys enjoy this #whatitsreallylike #5thNovember," Kohli tweeted.

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2018

Kohli has been in excellent form for India in recent times especially during the away tour against England where he emerged as one of the highest run-getters.

He has retained the same form during the ODI series against West Indies despite being rested for the Asia Cup.

The 29-year-old cricketer will be looking to ensure more of the same in the upcoming clashes against the West Indies and the tour of Australia thereafter.