Virat Kohli launches his own sneakers brand in collaboration with global sportswear brand PUMA

NEW DELHI: Team India skipper Virat Kohli has launched his own pair of sneakers in collaboration with global sportswear brand PUMA.

The first pair of sneakers designed by Kohli himself is called the PUMA One8 Basket.

Kohli took to Twitter to share the news with his fans.

''100% classic, 100% me!. And it's finally here! I'm launching the Basket Classic one8 today. It’s the very first sneaker that I have designed and it is simple, has a bit of cricket and is perfect for any occasion – just the way I love it! What do you guys think? #one8 @PUMA,'' Kohli tweeted.

According to some media reports, the newly-launched pair of sneakers had been priced at Rs. 5,599 and will be available across all PUMA stores.

Kohli, who is regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his times, is also seen as an inspiration for many.

His joining hands with the global footwear brand is expected to connect him deeper with his fans.

Virat Kohli had last year struck an eight-year endorsement deal with PUMA, estimated to be worth Rs 110 crore.

By signing the deal, he became the first Indian sportsman to sign a Rs 100 crore deal with a sportswear brand.

The deal saw him join the likes of sporting legends Usain Bolt, Thierry Henry and Asafa Powell, as the brand's global ambassador.