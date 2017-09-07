Virat Kohli leapfrogs Brendon McCullum to amass most runs in second innings of T20I

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli showed why he is the master of chases in modern-day cricket yet again after he slammed a highly-impressive 82-run knock off 54 deliveries to guide India home in the sole T20I against Sri Lanka at Colombo on Wednesday. Together with the win, Kohli also became the top run-scorer while chasing in a T20 International game, surprassing Brendon McCullum.

Kohli's knock came with seven ravishing boundaries and a six as the visitors chased down the 171-run target with four balls and seven wickets to spare.

Manish Pandey gave Kohli excellent support from the other end. The right-hander from Karnataka brought up his maiden half-century in T20Is and remained unbeaten on 51 with four boundaries and a six studding his 36-ball innings.

The duo put together 119 runs between them off 77 deliveries after the early departure of Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Lokesh Rahul.

The match, which confirmed the Men in Blue's 9-0 triumph over the Lankans across formats, also helped Kohli claim an honourable individual record.

Kohli went past former New Zealand skipper McCullum in terms of most runs scored in a T20I second innings. The former skipper earlier topped the standings with 1006 runs to his name, but saw the Indian captain leaving him behind by reaching 1016.

While McCullum took 38 innings at an average of 33.53, Kohli took just 21 at an average of 84.66 to be crowned the king of chases in the format.

India's @imVkohli has passed @Bazmccullum to become the highest scorer in the second innings of T20Is - and look at that average! #howzstat pic.twitter.com/bHfShz0Cgp — ICC (@ICC) September 7, 2017

Australia's David Warner, New Zealand's Martin Guptill and Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad complete the top 6 in th list.

This is only the second instance of a side sweeping its opponent in all three formats in a series. Earlier, Australia had beaten Pakistan in 2009-10 across three Tests, five One-Day Internationals, and a one-off T20I.

India too had won three Tests and five ODIs coming into this match. But before the start of the game, it looked like the team would probably not be able to mimic Australia after all.

After a 40-min delay due to rain, Sri Lanka rode on Dilshan Munaweera's 29-ball brisk half century to post 170/7.

Put in to bat, the hosts lost the opening duo of skipper Upul Tharanga (5) and Niroshan Dickwella (17) within the first five overs to totter at 46/2.

India's T20 specialists -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah -- gave the visitors a perfect start to remove the openers Tharanga and Dickwella.

Chahal was the wrecker-in-chief picking three for 43, while Kuldeep (2/20) applied the brakes on the hosts' scoring as India aimed to finish off their tour on a winning note.