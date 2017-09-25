Virat Kohli-led Team India first-ever to become World No. 1 in both ODIs and Tests

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India toppled South Africa at the top of the ICC ODI rankings as they beat Australia by 5 wickets to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series at Indore on Sunday.

India are now leading with 120 points while the Proteas trail them by just one.

With the climb to the top spot of the ODI rankings, India now hold the No. 1 position in both the Test and ODI rankings.

India claimed their sixth straight ODI series on Sunday with their last five series victories coming against Zimbabwe (2016), New Zealand (2016), England (2017), West Indies (2017) and Sri Lanka (2017).

In doing so, Kohli's troops have become the first ever Indian team to reach the number one position in both Test and ODI rankings (since its inception).

India can maintain their number one position in ODIs if they win one of the remaining two matches in the Australia series. While a 4-1 result will enable them to maintain their 120 rating points, a 5-0 clean sweep will propel them to 122 rating points.

Until now, India have spent a total of 14 months at the top of the ODI rankings. Since the inception of the ICC rankings, they have attained the number one position on three different occasions.