Virat Kohli look-alike steals the show in Nagpur – Photo

During India's seven-wicket win over Australia in their fifth and final ODI match on Sunday, a look-alike of captain Virat Kohli was spotted enjoying the match at VCA Stadium, Nagpur.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 23:32
Courtesy: IANS

The unknown fan became an instant hit with broadcasters of the series giving him premium air time during the match.

Here's the photo:

The same fan had turned up during an India-New Zealand Test match last year.

In July, a social media post of a Kohli look-alike from Pakistan went viral.

Here's the video:

India won the match by seven runs to win the five-match series 4-1. The win helped Kohli & Co. reclaim top spot in ODI rankings, ahead of South Africa and Australia.

Two teams will now head to Ranchi for the first of three T20Is.

