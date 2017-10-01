Virat Kohli look-alike steals the show in Nagpur – Photo

New Delhi: During India's seven-wicket win over Australia in their fifth and final ODI match on Sunday, a look-alike of captain Virat Kohli was spotted enjoying the match at VCA Stadium, Nagpur.

The unknown fan became an instant hit with broadcasters of the series giving him premium air time during the match.

Here's the photo:

The same fan had turned up during an India-New Zealand Test match last year.

In July, a social media post of a Kohli look-alike from Pakistan went viral.

Here's the video:

India won the match by seven runs to win the five-match series 4-1. The win helped Kohli & Co. reclaim top spot in ODI rankings, ahead of South Africa and Australia.

Two teams will now head to Ranchi for the first of three T20Is.