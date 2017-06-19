Virat Kohli make CAC aware of reservations about Anil Kumble continuing as coach: Report

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might have given Anil Kumble an extention to continue as the head coach of the Indian cricket team until the end of the West Indies tour, but have there been ammends in the relationship between Virat Kohli and the coach? Well, if sources are to be believed, the Kohli-Kumble relationship is beyond repair.

As per a report in the Telegraph, the Indian skipper has conveyed his "strong reservations" about Kumble, who has applied afresh for the post, continuing as the head coach.

Kohli reportedly met Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman with the Board 's acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, CEO Rahul Johri and Dr M.V. Sridhar, a general manager, on the eve of India's Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

"Kohli is very clear about where he stands vis-a-vis Kumble. It seems the relationship is beyond the repair stage, from the captain's side at least," a source was quoted as saying.

"However, the CAC will now meet Kumble and see if a patch-up is possible," one of the well-placed sources revealed.

"Kumble's track record as head coach is almost without a blemish. How does one remove him? On what grounds? Moreover, other issues come up....

"To what extent should the captain have a say? Also, can we have a situation where Kohli, no matter how successful and brilliant he is, gets complete charge? Big questions need to be settled," the well-placed source quested.

It is also believed that Tom Moody and Virender Sehwag are the front-runners to be India’s next coach, however, CAC is unsure of a situation where Kohli fails to get along with Kumble's successor. What happens then?

Team India is supposed to leave for the Caribbean straight after the Champions Trophy in England, and by the time that series concludes, BCCI is expecting to have complete clarity on Kumble's future.