Virat Kohli meets The Great Khali, Twitterati reacts with amusement

New Delhi: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli recently met WWE star The Great Khali and happily posed and posted pictures on Twitter. When Kohli took to Twitter to post two pictures with Khali, he captioned the post, “It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!”

There was also as expected a huge cheer on Twitter, the posters writing with both joy and amusement. One poster wrote, “In front of khali u r look like child.” Another one posted, “Standing beside him,You look like a pillow on king size bed.”

Khali is in a semi-retirement mode it seems as his name is missing from the current WWE roster. He did make an appearance in one of the WWE events last month but it turned out to be a one-off appearance.

Kohli on the other hand is busy on the tour to Sri Lanka. He has had a great time captaining India in the ongoing Test series where India are leading 2-0 with just the one match to go.

Kohli in fact has become the first captain to win a series twice in Sri Lanka. The series win in the island nation overall became India’s eighth series win in a row.