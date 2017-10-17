Virat Kohli meets the singer he likes the most

New Delhi: In a busy cricket calendar that has little breathing space, players like to make the most of a break, which is what the Indian cricketers, including skipper Virat Kohli, are doing between the end of Australia series and the start of one against New Zealand.

The Indian skipper's special connection with Bollywood showed the musical side of him on Tuesday when he posted a picture on twitter with his favourite singer, Arijit Singh.

"No one has captivated me with their voice like this man," the text along with Kohli's picture tweet read.

Pure fanboy moment for me. What an amazing person he is. No one has captivated me with their voice like this man. God bless you Arijit. pic.twitter.com/aQMeGjQP8y — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2017

Kohli also captained the All Heart Football Club in a charity match, promoted as Celebrity Clasico, on Sunday against a team of Bollywood stars led by Ranbir Kapoor.

India return to the field of international cricket on October 22 with the first ODI against New Zealand in Mumbai.