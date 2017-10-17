Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Virat Kohli meets the singer he likes the most

The Indian cricket captain's special connection with Bollywood showed the musical side of him on Tuesday when he posted a picture on twitter with his favourite singer, Arijit Singh.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 17, 2017, 13:51 PM IST
File photo of India captain Virat Kohli with his team-mates in the background (PTI)

New Delhi: In a busy cricket calendar that has little breathing space, players like to make the most of a break, which is what the Indian cricketers, including skipper Virat Kohli, are doing between the end of Australia series and the start of one against New Zealand. 

The Indian skipper's special connection with Bollywood showed the musical side of him on Tuesday when he posted a picture on twitter with his favourite singer, Arijit Singh.

"No one has captivated me with their voice like this man," the text along with Kohli's picture tweet read.

Kohli also captained the All Heart Football Club in a charity match, promoted as Celebrity Clasico, on Sunday against a team of Bollywood stars led by Ranbir Kapoor.

India return to the field of international cricket on October 22 with the first ODI against New Zealand in Mumbai.

