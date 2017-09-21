Virat Kohli misses out on milestone ton in Kolkata

New Delhi: Virat Kohli missed out on a special ton in the Kolkata ODI versus Australia on Thursday. Kohli, who is tied with Ricky Ponting with 31 ODI centuries, needed just eight more runs to be the sole second-highest century-maker in the 50-over format. Sachin Tendulkar with 49 centuries is on the top of that list.

Coming back to Kohli, he made 92 off 107 balls, stroking eight boundaries before being bowled by Australia’s in-form quick Nathan Coulter-Nile. Watch the video below to get an idea of the touch Kohli was in.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat in the Kolkata ODI. At the time of filing this story, India were 201 for five after 38 overs.

Australia are 1-0 down in the five-match series. This series in a way has the number one ranking on line. If either of the two teams can win 4-1, it will climb up the ladder to be ranked the new numero uno team in the ICC ODI rankings.