close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Virat Kohli misses out on milestone ton in Kolkata

Kohli, who is tied with Ricky Ponting with 31 ODI centuries, needed just eight more runs to be the sole second-highest century-maker in the 50-over format. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 16:35
Virat Kohli misses out on milestone ton in Kolkata

New Delhi: Virat Kohli missed out on a special ton in the Kolkata ODI versus Australia on Thursday. Kohli, who is tied with Ricky Ponting with 31 ODI centuries, needed just eight more runs to be the sole second-highest century-maker in the 50-over format. Sachin Tendulkar with 49 centuries is on the top of that list.

Coming back to Kohli, he made 92 off 107 balls, stroking eight boundaries before being bowled by Australia’s in-form quick Nathan Coulter-Nile. Watch the video below to get an idea of the touch Kohli was in.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat in the Kolkata ODI. At the time of filing this story, India were 201 for five after 38 overs.

Australia are 1-0 down in the five-match series. This series in a way has the number one ranking on line. If either of the two teams can win 4-1, it will climb up the ladder to be ranked the new numero uno team in the ICC ODI rankings.

TAGS

Virat KohliIndia vs AustraliaCricket

From Zee News

Watch: Virat Kohli enthralls Eden Gardens crowd with exquisite cover drive
cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli enthralls Eden Gardens crowd with exquis...

Watch: Pat Cummins comedy lights up India-Australia 2nd ODI match
cricket

Watch: Pat Cummins comedy lights up India-Australia 2nd ODI...

Supreme Court pulls up BCCI for delay in implementing Lodha panel recommendations
cricket

Supreme Court pulls up BCCI for delay in implementing Lodha...

Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu exit Japan Open in Round 2
Badminton

Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu exit Japan Open in Round 2

Watch: Nathan Coulter-Nile takes stunning catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma
cricket

Watch: Nathan Coulter-Nile takes stunning catch to dismiss...

Watch: Virender Sehwag, Jhulan Goswami ring bell at Eden Gardens ahead of ODI game
cricket

Watch: Virender Sehwag, Jhulan Goswami ring bell at Eden Ga...

PV Sindhu exits Japan Open but climbs to career-best ranking of number two
Badminton

PV Sindhu exits Japan Open but climbs to career-best rankin...

Cracks in Wayne Rooney’s marriage? Wife Coleen is ‘sick’ of his immaturity
Football

Cracks in Wayne Rooney’s marriage? Wife Coleen is ‘sick’ of...

Steve Smith ignores Virat Kohli’s name for his dream team
cricket

Steve Smith ignores Virat Kohli’s name for his dream team

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video