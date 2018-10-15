Virat Kohli motivates fans to work hard, stay focussed with throwback image

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had the perfect motivation in store for fans who wish to emulate him with a throwback image indicating his transformation over the years.

The collage consisting of 2 pictures portrays the transformation of his fitness levels after ensuring a nutritious diet as well as a disciplined gym regime through thick and thin.

With focus and hard work, anything is possible. Keep working, keep believing. Have a super day everyone. pic.twitter.com/x3a0ODbpeW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 15, 2018

"With focus and hard work, anything is possible. Keep working, keep believing. Have a super day everyone," read the tweet.

Kohli played a key role in the Men in Blue's recent success against the West Indies with India recording a 2-0 whitewash at home. The 29-year-old has always indicated a desire to lead from the front with quality performances.

India's recent triumph marks the cricketing nation's 10th successive series win on home turf with the skipper accumulating 184 runs in two innings. He scored a crucial century in the 1st test at Rajkot which ensured a comprehensive win and also played a key role in the side's comfortable win at Hyderabad.

Not only this, Kohli also scored 593 runs at an astounding average of 59.30 in the away series against England which comprised of 5 tests, emerging as India's standout batsman.