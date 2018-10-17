Virat Kohli moves closer to break Sachin Tendulkar's record against West Indies

Indian skipper Virat Kohli needs to score just 187 runs in the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, in order to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 1573 runs in 39 ODIs against the same opposition.

Tendulkar leads the run-scoring charts, having scored 1573 runs at an average of 52.43, with four centuries and 11 half-centuries to his credit. Kohli, the second name on the list has been extremely prolific against the Caribbean nation as well, accumulating 1387 runs at an average of 60.30 in just 27 ODIs with four centuries and nine-half centuries.

Legendary batsman Rahul Dravid enjoys the 3rd spot with 1348 runs, while Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin round off the top five, having scored 1142 and 998 runs respectively.

Virat Kohli was also amongst the highest run-scorers during the recently concluded test series against the same opposition, scoring 184 runs in 2 matches, setting the stage for a comprehensive win in the 1st Test at Rajkot with a dominating 139. He will be looking to ensure more of the same in the ODI series, leading his side on to another whitewash in the limited overs format of the game.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has been extremely successful against the West Indies as well, with 899 runs in his kitty and will be looking to make his presence felt.