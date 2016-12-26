Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni income: Here's how much the Indian captains earned in 2016

New Delhi: They are perhaps two of India's most loved cricketers at present. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the men in blue have delivered their best in respective capacities as a captain and brought the nation pride. But they do have something else in common. Do you know that India Test captain Virat Kohli and captain in limited-overs format Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently featured in Forbes India list for the Celebrity list with highest earnings in 2016.

Yes! The two tall men of Indian cricket earned a whopping amount in 2016 where Virat Kohli stood proud at number 3 spot and MS Dhoni at number 5 respectively. The list was topped by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan followed by Shah Rukh Khan at number 2. Akshay Kumar stood at number 4 spot.

Let's get to see the income earned by Virat Kohli and Dhoni in 2016:

According to Forbes India Celebrity list 2016, Virat Kohli earned a mind-boggling Rs 134.44. His fame rank is number 1. He scored over 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year, including three double centuries, for the first time. Kohli remains a favourite in the advertising world, with 17 brand endorsements.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni earned an equally whopping amount of Rs 122.48 in 2016, as per Forbes India Celebrity list. He got number 4 rank in fame. In 2016, a biopic on him titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story released featuring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. The film became a superhit and earned more than Rs 130 crore in India alone.