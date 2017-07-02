Virat Kohli must define Ajinkya Rahane's role in Indian Team, feels Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi: Top order batsman Ajinkya Rahane has quite rightfully filled up the gap for injured Rohit Sharma in the ongoing West Indies tour, where the Indian team leads the series by 2-0 off the three ODIs played. Rahane has so far scored 237 runs in three matches which also includes a century he had notched up in the second game. Former Indian skipper thus feels that captain Virat Kohli must define Rahane's role in the team. ( WI vs IND, 4th ODI – Live Streaming || TV Listings )

In his column published in Times of India, Ganguly wrote."He [Rahane] knows that he will be playing these five matches and the feeling of relief is showing in his game." Ganguly inked

"I believe Kohli should immediately sit with Rahane and define his role in the team clearly, so that a talent like him knows the road ahead clearly,” Ganguly continued, “A free-minded Rahane will not only take his game a few notches higher but will also know about his importance in the squad."

Another player from the squad that has caught the likeness of the legend is chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who has already scalped six wickets in the two matches he played. "This boy has a lot of variation in his bowling, and especially on flat tracks this ability of his could be an asset for the side," praised the 44-year-old.

Remembering India's journey through the Champions Trophy campaign, Dada said, "The Indian spinners looked a bit worn out on the flat pitches during the Champions Trophy and you need bowlers like Kuldeep in such situations where the pitch is not offering much help."

"Kuldeep also has the ability to become an important cog in this Indian ODI squad because of the qualities he brings to the table."

India has currently taken an unassailable 2-0 lead over West Indies in three of the five ODIs played, the first one was washed out due to rain. Ganguly hopes that the Men in Blue will continue with their clinical performance in the last of the two games.

"The way things are progressing, it will not be surprising if India wrap up the series 4-0." he remarked. "There is nothing much to be spoken about the West Indian team and I don’t think any one expected that the current outfit would throw up any surprises in the series."

Virat Kohli's men would next take on the Windies at Antigua, today.