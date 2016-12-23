Virat Kohli named captain of Australia's Test team of 2016; no place for David Warner

New Delhi: Just one day after ICC had released its Test Team of the Year 2016, Cricket Australia has also released its best XI from the calendar year 2016, with Virat Kohli as the captain.

The International Cricket Council, on Thursday, had released a 12-man squad as its Team of the Year in traditional format of the game, featuring Alastair Cook as captain and Ravichandran Ashwin the only Indian in the list.

While Aussie skipper Steve Smith was named as No. 12 in ICC's list, has been retained in Australia's list too but prolific opener David Warner has been dropped after a poor run of form in the longer format of the game.

(REVEALED! Here's why Virat Kohli was snubbed from ICC Test Team of the Year 2016)

Cricket Australia 2016 Test Team of the Year:-

1. Azhar Ali (Pakistan)

2. Joe Root (England)

3. Steve Smith (Australia)

4. Virat Kohli (India, captain)

5. Ben Stokes (England)

6. Jonny Bairstow (England)

7. Quinton de Kock (South Africa, wk)

8. Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

9. Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)

10. Mitchell Starc (Australia)

11. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

While the ICC's qualification period was from September 14, 2015 to September 20, 2016, cricket.com.au came up with a Test XI based on performances in the whole of calendar year.