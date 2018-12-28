Virat Kohli out for duck for eighth time in Test career

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck for the eighth time in his Test career when he was caught by Pat Cummins during day three of the third Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

The 30-year-old, who scored a patient 82 in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test, came in to bat at No.4 after India lost opener Hanuma Vihari and first drop Cheteshwar Pujara (duck) in quick successions to be reduced to 28-2.

Kohli, however, failed to replicate his form and went back to pavilion for the second time this year for a duck in the longest format of the game after being caught at leg-gully by Marcus Harris off Cummins' delivery.

The skipper was dismissed in identical fashion as to Pujara's, who too had flicked the ball into the hands of the fielder at leg slip.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane soon followed Kohli as he was caught down the leg side to hand Cummins his fourth wicket of the innings in four overs.

While Vihari, Pujara, Kohli and Rahane all became the victims of Cummins, Rohit Sharma (five) got a top-edge of Josh Hazlewood's delivery to hand a simple catch straight to Mitchell Marsh at slip.

Agarwal (28), on the other hand, continued to hold one end of the pitch along with Rishabh Pant (six) as India ended the day's play at 54/5, leading Australia by 346 runs.

