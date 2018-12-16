Virat Kohli 'out of control', claims former Australian batsman Michael Hussey

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey has claimed that Indian skipper Virat Kohli's behaviour on the field is 'out of control' following an intense day three of the second Test in Perth on Sunday.

"Kohli is out of control ... I don't like his attitude at the moment," said Hussey on Macquarie Sports Radio.

A fired up Kohli seemed to be extra enthusiastic and charged up on the field as he attempted to encourage his teammates in a passionate manner, appealing and celebrating.

The 30-year-old batsman also tried to charge up the Indian supporters in the crowd, urging them to make some more noise as the clash took an interesting turn.

His behaviour also drew criticism from former Australian captain Allan Border who stated that he had never observed such behaviour from any captain.

"I don't think I've ever seen any captain carry on like that," Border told Fox Cricket.

Captain Virat Kohli became the second fastest cricketer to reach 25 Test centuries before the Indian pacers made Australia work hard for an overall 175-run lead, leaving the second match evenly poised.

Usman Khawaja scored an unbeaten 41 as Australia reached 132 for four at stumps. Tim Paine (8 not out) was the man at the other end.