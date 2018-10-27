हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli overtakes Sachin Tendulkar; becomes fastest to score 6000 ODI runs in Asia

The 29-year-old batsman achieved the distinction in 117 ODI innings in comparison to Tendulkar who took 142 innings in order to accumulate 6000 ODI runs in Asia. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 6000 ODI runs in Asia on Saturday during the Pune ODI against West Indies, overtaking none other than legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. 

The 29-year-old batsman achieved the distinction in 117 ODI innings in comparison to Tendulkar who took 142 innings in order to accumulate 6000 ODI runs in Asia. 

Kohli has scored 4050 runs at home with 899 runs in Sri Lanka from 23 innings and 970 runs in 15 innings while in Bangladesh. The batsman has never played any ODI cricket in Pakistan over his career, unlike Tendulkar who has enjoyed his fair share of cricket on Pakistani pitches. 

Ex-Pakistan batsman Inzamam Ul Haq is the 3rd fastest batsman on the list having scored 6000 runs in 149 innings with former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni just 3 behind after registering the same in 152 innings. 

Sourav Ganguly rounds off the Top 5 list after accumulating the run tally in 157 innings.

Kohli recently emerged as the fastest batsman to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket during the 2nd ODI against West Indies at Visakhapatnam. 

“I never thought I could achieve this feat or I would get to this stage. I always thought that I wanted to play for India. I never thought that this day would arrive. It just tells me that if you stay focused on the process and stay focused on the right things then these things become irrelevant after a while,” he said. 

The cricketer will be looking to ensure more of the same in the upcoming away series against Australia as well.  

Virat KohliIndia vs West IndiesSachin tendulkarSourav GangulyInzamam ul haq

