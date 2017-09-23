Virat Kohli plays 10 times better when he fights with people: Stuart Clark warns Australia

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli engaged in yet another verbal duel with Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade during second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Wade had picked a fight with Kohli, who was unbeaten on 79 at the time. Kedar Jadhav missed a delivery from Marcus Stoinis, Wade misfielded and the ball hit him on the hand - Kohli, at the non-striker's end ran through for a bye.

Wade got into a verbal altercation with Kohli, who seemed unperturbed. Stoinis soon joined in before the India skipper put the Aussie duo in their place.

"I might have a cry like you. I might go to the dressing rooms and have a good cry like you." "Everyone has to feel sorry for you," he added.

Later on, during Australia's botched chase of 253, Kohli gave Wade a proper send-off when the latter became Kuldeep Yadav's first victim in a hat-trick.

Wade started off by saying,

However, former Australian bowler Stuart Clark backed Kohli and said that such an incident is 'piddly crap.'

"I wouldn't be saying too much to Virat Kohli. He seems to want to fight with everyone and he seems to play 10 times better when he does fight with people," Clark told Sky Sports Radio on Friday.

Clark was also critical of Wade's behaviour during the Kolkata ODI and said Australia currently had a lot more to worry about than a single run.

"He misfielded one. Whether the Indian batsman knew he was injured or not was probably a secondary question."

"It's one run. Is this the biggest issue this team has got? If I'm Matthew Wade and I'm Marcus Stoinis - and full credit to him for standing up for Matthew Wade - I'd be worrying about my own cricket, rather than all this other stuff. This is piddly crap."

India and Australia will lock horns for the third time in the series in Indore on Sunday.