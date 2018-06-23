Virat Kohli poses with a little fan at airport before leaving for England tour, makes her day

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli is not an only good cricketer but also a good human being. He's always ready to give an autograph and taking the selfie anywhere. 

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

New Delhi: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli made the day for a little fan when he posed for a photo with her at the airport on Saturday, before leaving for the tour of the United Kingdom. The girl at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, dressed in Indian team's colours, wanted a photo with Kohli and he happily obliged, bringing a smile to her face.

BCCI posted the picture on their official Twitter handle, in which both Radha and Kohli are seen smiling for the camera, saying, "Little Radha wanted a picture with Team India captain Virat Kohli and the smile on her face tells the story."

Meanwhile, Kohli also shared a picture of himself, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni and masseur Arun Kanade leaving for the tour.

BCCI too posted photos of the boys leaving for the UK.  

The Indian side will begin their tour by playing two Twenty20 matches against Ireland, starting June 27. The visitors, currently the top-ranked test team, will then face England in three T20s and three ODIs before playing a five-test series.

Ideal scheduling and a month growing accustomed to English conditions mean India will have a strong chance against the hosts in the test series, Kohli had said on Friday, addressing the press. "We are looking forward to playing difficult cricket. That is the only way we can improve as a team. We are looking to change the trend of teams not being good travelers. These are exciting times for Indian cricket," he had added.

