Virat Kohli posts adorable photograph with his 'love' Anushka Sharma – See Pic!

Kohli, who has often expressed his love for the popular Bollywood actress, once again took to social media to post an adorable photograph with Anushka.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 10:00
Virat Kohli posts adorable photograph with his &#039;love&#039; Anushka Sharma – See Pic!

New Delhi: After guiding the Indian cricket team to a 3-1 series win over West Indies, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is spending quality time with his girlfriend Anushka Sharma in New York.

A photograph of Kohli shopping with Anushka went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Kohli, who has often expressed his love for the popular Bollywood actress, once again took to social media to post an adorable photograph with Anushka.

The swashbuckling Delhi batsman posted a message a pic on Instagram with a message that read, "Much needed break with my ❤"

 

Much needed break with my ❤

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Even though they have never publicly admitted to being in a relationship, it's an open secret that the two are dating each other from quite some time. 

Kohli's next assignment is India's tour to Sri Lanka, where the team will play three Tests, five ODIs and a T20 international.

On the other hand, busy Anushka is busy in the promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal and has started working on her next project as a producer called PARI.

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Virushka cricket news

