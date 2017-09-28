close
Virat Kohli quickest to get 2,000 runs as ODI captain, beats AB de Villiers

Kohli beat AB de Villiers to become the quickest of all captains. While Kohli took 36 innings, De Villers took 41 innings to get to 2,000 runs as captain.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 19:45
New Delhi: Virat Kohli has become the quickest batsman to get to 2,000 runs as captain. Kohli achieved the feat during his knock of 21 during the fourth ODI in Bengaluru versus Australia on Thursday. Kohli required only 13 runs in the knock during the match to reach the milestone.

At the time of filing this report, India were 173 for three in 28 overs, chasing 335 for a win. India are leading 3-0 in the five-match series.

Kohli’s overall record as a batsman in ODIs is simply stunning. In 197 matches, he has 8707 runs at an average of over 55. Following the five-match series in the 50-overs format, the two teams will be locked in a three-match T20I series.

TAGS

Virat KohlirecordIndia vs Australia

From Zee News

