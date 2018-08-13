हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs England

Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri's roles under BCCI scanner after England Test routs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is set to question chief coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli after India’s disastrous 2-0 start in the five-Test series against England, reports PTI. 

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India is set to question chief coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli after India’s disastrous 2-0 start in the five-Test series against England, reports PTI. 

India’s weakness towards England’s probing pace laid bare as the visitors succumbed to the seam/swing friendly English conditions. The result of the third Test is likely to decide BCCI’s course of action as the team for the fourth and fifth Test will be picked post the third Test match, starting at Nottingham on Saturday. 

On conditions of anonymity, a senior BCCI official told news agency PTI, “The Indian team cannot complain that they were not given enough time to prepare. When we lost the South Africa series, the players spoke about tight scheduling and lack of practice games. It was after speaking to them that we decided that white ball matches will be held before the Tests.” 

It was also rumoured that the board is set to take a call on Shastri-Kohli’s complete freedom in the team management. "We arranged white ball matches first. It was on the senior team's insistence that we send India 'A' team during the same time starting the concept of 'Shadow Tour',  Whatever they wanted, they were provided. Now if results don't come, the Board is well within its rights to ask questions," the official added.

"Don't forget under Shastri and current support staff, we have lost major Test series in Australia (0-2 in 2014-15), South Africa (1-2 in 2017-18). Now we are in dire straits in England." 

"If you remember, BCCI removed Duncan Fletcher's assistants Joe Dawes (bowling coach) and Trevor Penny (fielding coach) after India lost the Test series 1-3 in England. Shastri became the Director along with Sanjay Bangar, R Sridhar and Bharat Arun joining the support staff before the ODI series," the official recalled. 

PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying, that batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar’s performance was also being assessed. After Sridhar took charge, the Indian slip cordon has dropped 50 catches. Sanjay Bangar, on the other hand, faces heat on India’s poor batting record on away tours.  

(With PTI inputs) 

