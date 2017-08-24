Virat Kohli reaches 300th international match – A statistical look at his career so far!

New Delhi: The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele stadium marked 300th international match for Virat Kohli.

The Indian captain recently completed 4000 ODI runs in successful chases and his average this year being 487, a result of him scoring 122, 76*, 96*, 111*, and 82* till the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka. (IND vs SL - LIVE)

With a win in Dambulla, Kohli took his runs tally to 4001 in successful run chases with an average of 100.02. He hence became the third batsman in world cricket after cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar (5490, average 55.45) and Ricky Ponting (4186, average 57.34) to reach the landmark. He also highest number of centuries (18) while chasing ahead of Sachin who has 17 tons in the cause to his name.

His 70-ball 82 also took past Sourav Ganguly in race for maximum fifty-plus scores while chasing. Kohli has 45, while Ganguly has 44 while chasing in ODI cricket.

With him completing 300 international match today, here's a statistical look at his journey to the milestone:

Test Cricket:

Presently ranked as the 5th best batsman in the format, Kohli has 60 Test matches under his belt in which he has scored 4658 runs at an average of 49.55, which astonishingly, is his lowest in comparison to ODIs and T20Is.

With a highest score of 235, the 28-year-old has so far notched 17 hundreds and 14 fifties in Tests in a total of 101 innings.

ODI cricket:

ICC World No. 1 in One-Day International cricket, Kohli has played a total of 190 matches and scored 8339 runs, with his highest being 183. His average is also the highest in this format of the game, at 55.22, having scored 28 centuries and 44 half-centuries thus far.

T20I cricket:

Having scored 1748 runs in 49 Tweynty20 Internationals so far, Kohli holds the No. 1 rank for batsmen in this format too. The Delhi-lad also hold a highly impressive average of 52.96 in the shortest format of the game.

Going into the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele stadium, Kohli has 4746 runs to his name in 328 innings at a cumulative average of 53.04. In total, he has 45 hundreds and 74 fifties to his name in the Indian shirt.

NOTE: The stats are calculated till the start of 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka and does not include second innings.