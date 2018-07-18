हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli remains top ODI batsman with career-high 911 points, sixth best ever

Kohli ended the series with scores 75, 45 and 71. He earned just two points but those were enough to take him to 911 points, highest since Australia's Dean Jones tally of 918 points in March 1991.

Virat Kohli remains top ODI batsman with career-high 911 points, sixth best ever
England's Adil Rashid, right, and India's Virat Kohli in action during the third One Day international cricket match between England and India at Emerald Headingley, Leeds, England, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (Courtesy: PTI)

DUBAI: India captain Virat Kohli strengthened his position at the top of ICC ODI rankings for batsmen by touching career-high 911 points, while Kuldeep Yadav broke into the top-10 of the bowlers' chart at the sixth today.

Their rise comes despite India losing the ODI series against England 1-2 last night.

Kohli ended the series with scores 75, 45 and 71. He earned just two points but those were enough to take him to 911 points, highest since Australia's Dean Jones tally of 918 points in March 1991.

Yadav has broken into the top-10 for the first time in his career. The left-arm wrist-spinner took nine wickets in the series, including six for 25 at Trent Bridge, which have been rewarded with a rise of eight places to a career-high sixth position, the ICC said in a statement.

Yadav is the second India bowler to feature in the top-10 after number-one ranked Jasprit Bumrah and the fifth spinner to find a place in the 10 highest-ranked bowlers. The other four are Rashid Khan (second), Imran Tahir (seventh), Adil Rashid (eighth) and Yuzvendra Chahal (10th).

England batsman Joe Root's back-to-back centuries have helped him vault into second place in the rankings list. Root has leapfrogged Babar Azam (Pakistan), Rohit Sharma (India), David Warner (Australia) and Ross Taylor (New Zealand) to a career-high second position.

Root had scores of three, 113 not out and 100 not out, which earned him 34 points and have now put him 93 points behind Kohli. Root had previously reached fourth in the batting rankings in August 2016 and is now just one point below his career-best points tally of 819, which he had achieved against Australia earlier this year in Brisbane.

Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan are the other batsmen to improve their rankings in the latest table. Roy has moved up one place to 19th, while Morgan is now in the 22nd spot after rising two places.

England pacer Liam Plunkett has gained one place and is now 20th, Mark Wood is on a career-high 26th ranking after rising two places and David Willey has jumped 11 places to claim the 31st position.

There is no change in the top five all-rounders, with Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan leading the field.

In the Team Rankings, number-one ranked England has moved to 127 points after gaining one point, while India have dropped one point to finish on 121 points. This means the four-point pre-series gap has now extended to six points.

Tags:
Virat KohliKuldeep YadavICCODICricket

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close