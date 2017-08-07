Virat Kohli reminds me of Viv Richards: Aravinda de Silva

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is in fine form both as a batsman as well as a captain during the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka. The skipper has now been paid one of the best compliments that could have come his way.

Sri Lankan great Aravinda de Silva said that Kohli reminds him of West Indian icon Viv Richards, who is considered by many experts as the finest and the most explosive batsman of the last 40 years.

Speaking to Times of India on Kohli, De Silva said, “It's the way he approaches his game, and also his arrogance and confidence. I think he reminds me a lot of some of the past greats like Viv. The way he took on the mighty Australians in Australia was something very special. Like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and then Sachin Tendulkar, who all changed the complexion of Indian cricket, Kohli has it in him to take Indian cricket to a different level.”

India have already got the Test series against Lanka in the bag. India are 2-0 up in the three-match series.

Kohli has hit 119 runs in three innings in the series. Among them is an unbeaten century (103 not out) that he hit in the first Test match in Galle.