Virat Kohli replaces AB de Villiers as World No. 1 ODI batsman, Shikhar Dhawan returns in top 10
India’s opener Shikhar Dhawan has continued his love-affair with the ICC Champions Trophy by returning into the top 10.
New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has replaced AB de Villiers as the World No. 1 batsman in one-day internationals.
In ICC ODI Player Rankings, which were released on Tuesday morning following the conclusion of the last round of league matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the Delhi right-hander reclaimed the top spot while Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood sealed the numero uno spot for bowlers for the first time in his career.
Kohli had entered the tournament 22 points behind number-one ranked AB de Villiers of South Africa (who had been No.1 since 25 February 2017) and 19 points behind Australia’s David Warner. However, following knocks of 81 not out against Pakistan and 76 not out against South Africa, he has leapfrogged De Villiers and Warner to the number-spot.
Kohli, who is ahead of David Warner by just one point, had enjoyed just four days at the top in January 2017, but will now be aiming to do better when he faces Bangladesh in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.
India’s opener Shikhar Dhawan has continued his love-affair with the ICC Champions Trophy by returning into the top 10. The left-hander has vaulted five places to 10th following scores of 68 against Pakistan, 125 against Sri Lanka and 78 against South Africa.
Here is the list of top 10 batsmen:-
|S.No.
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|862
|2
|David Warner
|AUS
|861
|3
|AB de Villiers
|SA
|847
|4
|Joe Root
|ENG
|798
|5
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|779
|6
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|769
|7
|Francois du Plessis
|SA
|768
|8
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|763
|9
|Martin Guptill
|NZ
|749
|10
|Shikhar Dhawan
|IND
|746
Here is the list of top 10 bowlers:-
|S.No.
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|Josh Hazlewood
|AUS
|732
|2
|Imran Tahir
|SA
|718
|3
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|701
|4
|Kagiso Rabada
|SA
|685
|5
|Sunil Narine
|WI
|683
|6
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|665
|7
|Rashid Khan
|AFG
|647
|8
|Chris Woakes
|ENG
|630
|9
|Liam Plunkett
|ENG
|624
|10
|Mohammad Nabi
|AFG
|618
Men in Blue have already reached the semi-finals, where they will take on Bangladesh in second semi-final to be played on June 15.