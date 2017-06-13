close
Virat Kohli replaces AB de Villiers as World No. 1 ODI batsman, Shikhar Dhawan returns in top 10

India’s opener Shikhar Dhawan has continued his love-affair with the ICC Champions Trophy by returning into the top 10. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 17:13
New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has replaced AB de Villiers as the World No. 1 batsman in one-day internationals.

In ICC ODI Player Rankings, which were released on Tuesday morning following the conclusion of the last round of league matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the Delhi right-hander reclaimed the top spot while Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood sealed the numero uno spot for bowlers for the first time in his career.

Kohli had entered the tournament 22 points behind number-one ranked AB de Villiers of South Africa (who had been No.1 since 25 February 2017) and 19 points behind Australia’s David Warner. However, following knocks of 81 not out against Pakistan and 76 not out against South Africa, he has leapfrogged De Villiers and Warner to the number-spot.

Kohli, who is ahead of David Warner by just one point, had enjoyed just four days at the top in January 2017, but will now be aiming to do better when he faces Bangladesh in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.

India’s opener Shikhar Dhawan has continued his love-affair with the ICC Champions Trophy by returning into the top 10. The left-hander has vaulted five places to 10th following scores of 68 against Pakistan, 125 against Sri Lanka and 78 against South Africa.

Here is the list of top 10 batsmen:-

S.No. Name Team Points
1 Virat Kohli IND 862
2 David Warner  AUS 861
3 AB de Villiers  SA 847
4 Joe Root  ENG 798
5 Kane Williamson  NZ 779
6 Quinton de Kock  SA 769
7 Francois du Plessis  SA 768
8 Babar Azam  PAK 763
9 Martin Guptill  NZ 749
10 Shikhar Dhawan  IND 746

 

Here is the list of top 10 bowlers:-

S.No. Name Team Points
1 Josh Hazlewood AUS 732
2 Imran Tahir  SA 718
3 Mitchell Starc  AUS 701
4 Kagiso Rabada  SA 685
5 Sunil Narine  WI 683
6 Trent Boult  NZ 665
7 Rashid Khan  AFG 647
8 Chris Woakes  ENG 630
9 Liam Plunkett  ENG 624
10 Mohammad Nabi  AFG 618

 

Men in Blue have already reached the semi-finals, where they will take on Bangladesh in second semi-final to be played on June 15.

