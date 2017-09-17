close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 17:06
Virat Kohli retains top spot, Jasprit Bumrah jumps to second in ICC T20 Rankings

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli maintained his top spot amongst batsmen, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah climbed up a place to be at second position in the bowlers' table when the latest ICC T20 Rankings were released on Sunday.

Kohli leads second-placed Aaron Finch of Australia by 39 points, while Evin Lewis of West Indies has grabbed a career-best third position after jumping up a place. 

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has risen 21 spots to be at career-best sixth position after his player of the series performance helped complete a 2-1 win over the World XI in the recent Independence Cup series at Lahore. 

In the bowlers' list, Bumrah has overtaken South Africa's Imran Tahir to jump up to the second spot. The table is headed by Imad Wasim of Pakistan. 

India's star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has remained static at 10th position.

In the team rankings, India remained on fifth even as the West Indies have toppled England after a 21-run win at Chester-le-Street last night. 

The Windies side was in fourth position with 117 points before the match last night but is now third with 120 points. On the other hand, England have lost four points to slip from second to fourth with 119 points. 

MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings

Rank    Team                Points

1          New Zealand     125

2          Pakistan             121

3          West Indies       120 

4          England            119 

5          India                 116

6          South Africa    110

7          Australia           110

8          Sri Lanka          93

9          Afghanistan      86

10         Bangladesh     78

11         Scotland           67

12         Zimbabwe        65

13         UAE                52

14         Netherlands     49

15         Hong Kong      46

16         PNG                 39

17         Oman               38

18         Ireland              36

MRF Tyres ICC T20I Player Rankings

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank      Player                    Team     Pts        

   1     Virat Kohli                  Ind          826        

   2     Aaron Finch               Aus         787     

   3     Evin Lewis                WI           780

   4     Kane Williamson      NZ           745     

   5      Glenn Maxwell        Aus         718      

   6       Babar Azam            Pak         713

   7       Alex Hales             Eng         690       

   8       Joe Root                 Eng         683       

   9       M. Shahzad            Afg          664        

  10=    H. Masakadza        Zim         657       

            Faf du Plessis         SA           657       

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank             Player                    Team     Pts         

   1               Imad Wasim             Pak         742       

   2              Jasprit Bumrah         Ind          737       

   3             Imran Tahir               SA           719       

   4             Rashid Khan             Afg          717

   5             M. Rahman               Ban         695

   6             Samuel Badree         WI           694       

   7             James Faulkner       Aus         688

   8            Sunil Narine            WI           676         

   9            Shakib Al Hasan     Ban         648       

  10=        R. Ashwin                Ind          626        

                M. Naveed                UAE        626        

All-rounders (top five)

Rank      Player                    Team     Pts        

   1         Shakib Al Hasan     Ban         354        

   2        Glenn Maxwell        Aus         344       

   3         M. Nabi                  Afg            275        

   4        Marlon Samuels      WI           270        

   5        Mahmudullah          Ban         203

