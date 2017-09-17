Virat Kohli retains top spot, Jasprit Bumrah jumps to second in ICC T20 Rankings

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli maintained his top spot amongst batsmen, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah climbed up a place to be at second position in the bowlers' table when the latest ICC T20 Rankings were released on Sunday.

Kohli leads second-placed Aaron Finch of Australia by 39 points, while Evin Lewis of West Indies has grabbed a career-best third position after jumping up a place.

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has risen 21 spots to be at career-best sixth position after his player of the series performance helped complete a 2-1 win over the World XI in the recent Independence Cup series at Lahore.

In the bowlers' list, Bumrah has overtaken South Africa's Imran Tahir to jump up to the second spot. The table is headed by Imad Wasim of Pakistan.

India's star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has remained static at 10th position.

In the team rankings, India remained on fifth even as the West Indies have toppled England after a 21-run win at Chester-le-Street last night.

The Windies side was in fourth position with 117 points before the match last night but is now third with 120 points. On the other hand, England have lost four points to slip from second to fourth with 119 points.

MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings

Rank Team Points

1 New Zealand 125

2 Pakistan 121

3 West Indies 120

4 England 119

5 India 116

6 South Africa 110

7 Australia 110

8 Sri Lanka 93

9 Afghanistan 86

10 Bangladesh 78

11 Scotland 67

12 Zimbabwe 65

13 UAE 52

14 Netherlands 49

15 Hong Kong 46

16 PNG 39

17 Oman 38

18 Ireland 36

MRF Tyres ICC T20I Player Rankings

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank Player Team Pts

1 Virat Kohli Ind 826

2 Aaron Finch Aus 787

3 Evin Lewis WI 780

4 Kane Williamson NZ 745

5 Glenn Maxwell Aus 718

6 Babar Azam Pak 713

7 Alex Hales Eng 690

8 Joe Root Eng 683

9 M. Shahzad Afg 664

10= H. Masakadza Zim 657

Faf du Plessis SA 657

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank Player Team Pts

1 Imad Wasim Pak 742

2 Jasprit Bumrah Ind 737

3 Imran Tahir SA 719

4 Rashid Khan Afg 717

5 M. Rahman Ban 695

6 Samuel Badree WI 694

7 James Faulkner Aus 688

8 Sunil Narine WI 676

9 Shakib Al Hasan Ban 648

10= R. Ashwin Ind 626

M. Naveed UAE 626

All-rounders (top five)

Rank Player Team Pts

1 Shakib Al Hasan Ban 354

2 Glenn Maxwell Aus 344

3 M. Nabi Afg 275

4 Marlon Samuels WI 270

5 Mahmudullah Ban 203