Virat Kohli reveals likes, dislikes about Anushka Sharma in chat with Aamir Khan

New Delhi: The not secret relationship between India captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma is one of the most talked about topics in the cricket and Bollywood obsessed country.

Throw in someone like Aamir Khan in the mix, with the Bollywood superstar probing either one of the questions on their relationship, then we have enough fodder to run a show.

That's what happened when Kohli turned up as a guest in an Aamir hosted TV show for its Diwali special. According to reports, during a freewheeling chat, Kohli revealed details and secrets of his life, including the ones related to Anushka.

In one candid expression, Kohli revealed what he likes and dislikes about Anushka. Here's what he said: "On relationship with Anushka Sharma: I love that she’s honest and always caring. I don’t hate but one thing I dislike is that she’s always 5-7 minutes late. She’s been with me throughout and we have a great understanding. She’s improved me as a person in last 3-4 years that we’ve been together."

Kohli has led India to 4-1 thumping of reigning World champions Australia in a five-match ODI series. It was in the continuance of what the team has been doing for the last one year so.

Team India is already the top-ranked side in both Tests and ODIs. A 3-0 win against the Aussies in the upcoming three-match T20I series will help the team to climb up to the second spot in the shortest format of the game.

Meanwhile, his relationship with Bollywood siren is everyone's envy, with both the public figures maintaining a healthy relationship. They are expected to get married soon.