Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni entertain Hyderabad fans with left-hand batting

New Delhi: When there wasn't anything to cheer for the crowd in waiting at the wet Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, the left-handed batting of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma ensured those in the stands didn't go home without being entertained.

The third and deciding T20I between India and Australia was washed out without a ball being bowled, but while the patient crowd waited watching the groundstaff work tirelessly to dry the park, India's captain and vice-captain were joined by their former skipper to showcase left-handed batting - much to the delight of the crowd.

Kohli and Rohit were almost trying a David Warner as they took turns to show their ambidextrous skills with the willow in hand.

Sadly the ground conditions didn't improve and the umpires had to call off the game. The three-match series ended 1-1.

India won the first T20I in Ranchi by nine wickets, followed by a series-leveling eight-wicket win for the visitors in Guwahati. Rain threatened those two games as well, before leaving the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad beyond repair.

India had won the ODI series 4-1 in the first leg of the tour.

Virat Kohli and Co will next host New Zealand, who have already arrived in India for a limited-overs tour involving three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The tour begins with the first ODI on October 22.