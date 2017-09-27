close
Virat Kohli’s winning percentage as captain is the best in cricket history

The Indian skipper simply has the best winning percentage of all captains who have ever led a national team for 60 games or more. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 11:30
Virat Kohli’s winning percentage as captain is the best in cricket history

New Delhi: While there have been many experts who have told you how Virat Kohli is setting records as captain in Indian context, there is one statistic that is truly outstanding in his short career as a leader. If you look at all three formats of the game combined and have a cut-off of 60 games, there is one statistic that puts Kohli on top.

The Indian skipper simply has the best winning percentage of all captains who have ever led a national team for 60 games or more. That is right. Kohli’s 52 wins in 72 matches as captain across all formats give him a winning percentage of 72.22 and no captain comes close to that stat. Neither Steve Waugh or Ricky Ponting, nor Clive Llyod or Viv Richards.

Of course Kohli has a long way to go and will captain India for many more years. There are greater challenges that await his captaincy tenure.

India’s next away tours are to South Africa, England and Australia. In South Africa and Australia, no Indian team has ever won a Test series. India were also blanked on their last two tours to England. Which is why we will only wait and watch how the winning percentage unfolds when Kohli stacks up more matches as skipper.

Virat KohliCricketIndia vs Australia

