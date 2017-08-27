close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Virat Kohli salutes Conor Mcgregor's fighting spirit with epic tweet

Mcgregor, who is a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter came into this match without any experience of a professional boxing match.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 15:55
Virat Kohli salutes Conor Mcgregor&#039;s fighting spirit with epic tweet

New Delhi: The much-hyped bout between 'the money man' Floyd Mayweather and Conor Mcgregor is done and dusted.

Mayweather completely dominated the Irish MMA fighter and won the match via technical knockout (TKO) in the 10th round. The bout took place in one of the glitteriest city in the world, ‘Las Vegas’ in the United States of America. With this win, Mayweather stretched his win-loss record to 50-0.

On the other hand, Mcgregor, who is a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter came into this match without any experience of a professional boxing match.

India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to praise the fighting spirit of the MMA fighter.

He tweeted, "To all those who said @TheNotoriousMMA won’t even last 1 round, he went through 10!!!! A legend & an epitome of self belief. Hats off man"

For being too outspoken before the bout, Mcgregor suffered some trolling from the fans after his loss. However, before the match, Mcgregor was touted to be knocked out in the first round, but he went on till the 10th round.

TAGS

Virat KohliFloyd MayweatherConor McGregorFloyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor

From Zee News

Playing field is more important than play station, says PM Narendra Modi
cricketOther Sports

Playing field is more important than play station, says PM...

PCB forms committee to probe Mickey Arthur-Umar Akmal controversy
cricket

PCB forms committee to probe Mickey Arthur-Umar Akmal contr...

Will be tough to beat aggressor Virat Kohli&#039;s men, says Faf du Plessis
cricket

Will be tough to beat aggressor Virat Kohli's men, say...

Ravichandran Ashwin gets ready for new journey – Video
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin gets ready for new journey – Video

James Anderson bags 23rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket, equals Kapil Dev&#039;s feat
cricket

James Anderson bags 23rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket,...

Watch: Rohit Sharma takes stunning flying catch to dismiss Kusal Mendis
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Watch: Rohit Sharma takes stunning flying catch to dismiss...

Here’s what Sachin Tendulkar posted to wish Don Bradman on his 109th birth anniversary
cricket

Here’s what Sachin Tendulkar posted to wish Don Bradman on...

WATCH: When Shikhar Dhawan turned &#039;autowallah&#039; for Hardik Pandya in Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: When Shikhar Dhawan turned 'autowallah' fo...

Gautam Gambhir tweets &#039;time to act&#039; after Pulwama, Panchkula
cricket

Gautam Gambhir tweets 'time to act' after Pulwama...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video