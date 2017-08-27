Virat Kohli salutes Conor Mcgregor's fighting spirit with epic tweet

New Delhi: The much-hyped bout between 'the money man' Floyd Mayweather and Conor Mcgregor is done and dusted.

Mayweather completely dominated the Irish MMA fighter and won the match via technical knockout (TKO) in the 10th round. The bout took place in one of the glitteriest city in the world, ‘Las Vegas’ in the United States of America. With this win, Mayweather stretched his win-loss record to 50-0.

On the other hand, Mcgregor, who is a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter came into this match without any experience of a professional boxing match.

India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to praise the fighting spirit of the MMA fighter.

He tweeted, "To all those who said @TheNotoriousMMA won’t even last 1 round, he went through 10!!!! A legend & an epitome of self belief. Hats off man"

For being too outspoken before the bout, Mcgregor suffered some trolling from the fans after his loss. However, before the match, Mcgregor was touted to be knocked out in the first round, but he went on till the 10th round.