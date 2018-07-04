हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scores fastest 2000 runs in T20Is, first Indian male batsman to achieve the milestone

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has become the first Indian male batsman to score 2000 runs in the twenty-20 format of the game. However, he is the fastest to reach the cricketing milestone. The feat was achieved by the captain in the twenty-20 clash with England in Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Kohli has taken 60 matches and 56 innings to hit the fastest 2000 runs in the shortest format of international cricket. With the achievement, Kohli joins the elite league of fastest 2000 runs, previously scored by New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum.

While McCullum scored 2000 runs in 71 matches and 66 innings, Guptill reached the milestone in 75 matches and 68 innings.

Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women cricket team, is also part of the club of players who have scored over 2000 runs in the twenty-20 format.

Interestingly, Kohli is yet to hit a ton in a twenty-20 international game, with his highest being 90 not out vs Australia in Adelaide on January 26, 2016. He has scored 18 50s in this format of the game.

Kohli make his T20 international debut against Zimbabwe in Harare on June 12, 2010. In his debut match, the firebrand cricket had scored 26 not out off 21 balls, hitting three 4s and one six, with a strike rate of 123.8.

There are several other cricketing records held by the Indian skipper. On October 29, 2017, Kohli became the first international cricketer to hit the fastest 9000 runs in One Day International format. He achieved the feat in his 194th match against New Zealand.

