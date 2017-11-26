Virat Kohli scores tenth ton in 2017, most by any captain

New Delhi: The third day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka belonged to the hosts as skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made merry on a wicket which not offer much assistance to the bowlers.

While Kohli went on to slam his fifth double hundred, Sharma notched up his third Test ton. Together they put up a 173-run stand which saw India put up a mammoth 610/6 declared.

In reply Sri Lanka was on the backfoot as they lost opener Sadeera Samarawickrama off the first ball. At the end of day 3, Sri Lanka were 21/1 and trailed India by 384 runs.

# India's total of 610 for six declared is the first score of 600 at Jamtha, Nagpur, outstripping India's 566 for eight declared vs New Zealand in November 2010.

# Virat Kohli (213) has posted his 19th century in Tests -- his fourth against Sri Lanka. In 31 Tests in India, he has recorded nine centuries.

# In calendar years, 2014, 2016 & 2017, Kohli has registered four hundreds each. The only calendar year when he did not hit a century was 2011. In 2011, his batting average was 22.44, his worst performance in a calendar year in Tests.

# Kohli has become the first captain to register 10 tons in a calendar year in international cricket. He has surpassed nine hundreds recorded by Ricky Ponting (twice) -- 2005 & 2006 and Graeme Smith (2005).

# Kohli has managed 51 centuries in international cricket. His tally includes 12 vs Sri Lanka. Just one batsman has recorded more centuries against Sri Lanka across all formats -- 17 by Sachin Tendulkar.

# With five double hundreds (all has captain) in Tests, Kohli has emulated a record for most double centuries as captain, held by West Indian Brian Lara.

# Kohli has set an Indian record for most hundreds (12) as captain, bettering the 11 by Sunil Gavaskar.

# Kohli's batting average as captain is the highest among the Indian skippers with at least 500 runs -- his tally being 2877 (ave.63.93) in 31 Tests (49 innings).

# With 12 hundreds out of 16 knocks of 50-plus as captain, Kohli's conversion rate of 75 per cent is the highest among the captains with 10 or more centuries.

# Kohli has become the first Indian batsman to post a double century in Tests at Jamtha, Nagpur -- the second overall at this venue, next only to Hashim Amla's 253 not out for South Africa vs India in February 2010.

# Since posting 132 vs Sri Lanka at Colombo (SSC) in a Test match in August 2017, Ajinkya Rahane has recorded 17, 4, 0 & 2 against them.

# Rahane's batting average of 38.78 this year in Tests is his worst in a calendar year -- his tally being 543 in 10 Tests, including a hundred and three fifties.

# Cheteshwar Pujara is averaging 80-plus against Sri Lanka in Tests -- his tally being 671 in six Tests (nine innings) at an average of 83.87, including four hundreds and a fifty.

# During his superb knock of 143, Pujara has completed his 3,000 runs in Tests on Indian soil -- his aggregate being 3014 at an average of 64.12, including 10 centuries and 13 fifty-plus innings, in 32 Tests. He remains the only Indian batsman to manage an average of 60-plus while amassing 3000 runs in Tests at home.

# Pujara took just 53 innings to race to his 3,000 runs in Tests in India -- the fastest by an Indian batsman to this landmark, eclipsing Tendulkar's 55 innings.

# Kohli and Pujara were involved in a stand of 183 -- India's highest third-wicket partnership vs Sri Lanka in Tests in India -- their second highest for this wicket next only to the 227 between Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli at Galle in August 2015.

# Dilruwan Perera (45-2-202-3), for the first time, has conceded 200 runs in a Test innings. He became the third Sri Lankan bowler to concede 200 runs or more in a Test innings vs India -- the first two being Rangana Herath (53.3-2-240-3) at Mumbai (BS) in December 2009 and Suraj Randiv (73-16-222-2) at Colombo (SSC) in July 2010.

# Four Indian batsmen have registered hundreds in their first innings total of 610 for six declared -- the third such instance in a Test innings for India.

# Since posting hundreds in his first two Test innings against the West Indies -- 177 off 301 balls at Kolkata and an unbeaten 111 off 127 balls at Mumbai in November 2013, Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century (102 not out off 160 balls) vs Sri Lanka is his third in Tests.

# For the first time, Rohit has registered three consecutive innings of 50-plus in Tests. In his previous two innings, he had made 82 off 132 balls at Kolkata and 51 not out off 63 balls at Indore in October 2016, both vs New Zealand.

With PTI Inputs.