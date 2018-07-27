Virat Kohli secures 9th spot on Instagram rich list, his earnings per post will blow your mind

Virat Kohli became the leading Indian on the Instagram rich list. The Indian cricket team captain rakes in around $120,000 per post on the photo-sharing app. He ranks 17th on a list compiled by HopperHQ, the Instagram post scheduler, that sees US celebrity Kylie Jenner, who rakes in an estimated $1.1 million per post, top the list.

HopperHQ arrives at its list by taking into account the number of followers, post engagement and frequency of posts to compile the list.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo sits on top with $750,000 per post in the sports category, ahead of Brazil’s Neymar and Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who earn around $600,000 and $500,000 respectively.

In the list, Jenner and actress/singer Selena Gomez ($800,000 per post) occupy the top two spots followed by Ronaldo and David Beckham, who makes $300,000 per post, on third and fourth respectively.

Wales international and Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, and mixed martial artist Conor McGregor are ahead of Virat Kohli on the list.

Kohli beats American professional basketball player Stephen Curry and former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather ( $110,000 and $107,000 respectively) to bag the 9th spot in the sports category.

(With Agency inputs)