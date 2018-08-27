हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli shares adorable childhood photo with sister on Rakhi

The photo has garnered more than 17 lakh likes and innumerable comments.

Virat Kohli shares adorable childhood photo with sister on Rakhi

New Delhi: The nation August 26, Sunday celebrated the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi with great fervour. Several celebrities belonging to different fields took to social media and posted photographs and videos with their siblings.

Like others, Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli too shared a photograph on Instagram. The Indian cricket team's captain posted a childhood picture with his elder sister and it is too cute to handle. He captioned it, "Throwback to fond memories with @bhawna_kohli_dhingra didi Wishing a very Happy #Rakhi to all the sisters around the world. #Rakhshabandhan"

In the picture, Virat Kohli is seen standing on a chair while his sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is sitting on the table. With their mother standing behind them, Bhawna helps his cute little brother to cut a cake.

The photo has garnered more than 17 lakh likes and innumerable comments. Check out the picture here:

Rakhi is not just a thread to be tied on the wrist of the brother but a feeling of togetherness, good health and love for each other. The celebrities certainly had a good time with their siblings and so did people across the country.

Tags:
Virat KohliRakhiRaksha Bandhan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close