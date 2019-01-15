Virat Kohli slams 39th ODI ton, sixth against Australia

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday added yet another feather on his cap as he smashed a record-equalling 39th One-Day International century during his side's six-wicket win over Australia in the second match between the two sides at the Adelaide Oval.

Regarded as one of world's greatest batsmen in the modern-day cricket, Kohli reached the three-figure mark by picking up two runs off Peter Siddle's delivery in the 42nd over of the match.

The Indian swashbuckling batsman took 108 balls to reach the milestone, which was laced by five boundaries and two sixes.

Kohli came to bat at the third position after India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan for 32 runs in their chase of 299 in stipulated 50 overs. He went on to stitch crucial stands of 54 and 59 with

vice-captain Rohit Sharma (43) and Ambati Rayudu (24), respectively before eventually falling for 104 runs off Jhye Richardson's delivery.

It was the Indian skipper sixth ODI century against Australia, with only Sachin Tendulkar (9) and Rohit Sharma (7) having smashed more hundrerds than him in the 50-over format against the Australians.

Additionaly, it was Kohli's fifth ODI ton Down Under and first against Australia since January, 2016.

With a total of 64 international hundreds to his name now, Kohli has surpassed former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara (63) to stand third in the list for most international centuries. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar currently leads the list with 100 international tons from 782 innings, while former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting is standing second with 71 centuries from 668 innings.

After Kohli's departure, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (unbeaten at 55) and Dinesh Karthik (25) made significant contributions with the bat to ensure India cross the mark with four balls to spare.

Earlier, Australia posted a decent total of 298-9 after winning the toss and opting to bat first, courtesy Shaun Marsh’s blistering 133-run knock.

With the three-match series now levelled at 1-1 after Australia won the opening match by 34 runs, the two sides will now head into the series-deciding final ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on January 18.