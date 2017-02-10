Virat Kohli spoils Bangladesh's party, takes successful DRS review to make umpire reverse his decision - VIDEO

New Delhi: While Bangladesh have been extremely unsuccessful with the DRS attempts in the sole-Test against India at Hyderabad, Indian skipper Virat Kohli taught the visitors a lesson by taking a spot-on review after he was given LBW out by the umpire.

It was the 117th over of the match when Mehedi Hasan was bowling to the Indian captain. The ball was tossed up with a lot of revolutions, as it went on to hit Kohli's pads.

As the Kohli took DRS, it was found that ball was going to miss the leg stump, enforcing the umpire to change his decision. (IND vs BAN - Live Blog | Scorecard)

Here's a video of the incident:-

Later, Virat went on to break Sir Donald Bradman's record by claiming 4th double hundred in consecutive series.