Virat Kohli spotted wearing a wedding ring on his neck?

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Anushka Sharma on Monday, December 11th, 2017.

After their European honeymoon, the love-struck couple came back to India and hosted two lavish wedding receptions – one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai. After the receptions, they left for South Africa with the rest of the Indian team, where the Men in Blue will play 3 Test matches, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is against the Proteas.

A fan uploaded a photo on Instagram, where he was posing with Kohli. In the photograph, the 29-year-old RCB captain was spotted wearing a wedding ring on his neck with a chain attached to it.

The Bollywood actress is currently with her hubby, and the couple were spotted shopping in Cape Town in a viral photo on social media with Shikhar Dhawan and his family.

India will play hosts South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series from January 5th at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

India have never won a cricket series in South Africa, but Shastri is confident that the Men in Blue are capable of winning this time.

A series win in South Africa will see the Indians create a new world record of 10 consecutive Test series victories. India are on the back of a ninth straight series win after drawing the third and final Test against Sri Lanka on December 6, and are on level with Australia.

India have played 17 Tests against South Africa in South Africa, winning two, losing eight and drawing seven. India's home record against the Proteas is pretty good, as they have played 16 Tests, winning eight, losing five and drawing three.

The first Test will be played on January 5th in Cape Town, the second Test will be played in Centurion from January 12th and the last match will be played at Johannesburg from January 24th. After that, the two teams will play a six-match ODI and three-game T20I series in February.