Virat Kohli, Steve Smith to resume battle in India ODIs

New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian skipper Steve Smith will resume their battle with the upcoming five-match bilateral ODI series which begins in India on Sunday. The two have never shied to have a go at each other both on and off the field.

Then there is the pressure from the media that always pitches the both of them against each other owing to the fact that along with England’s Joe Root and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, they have battled for the title of the world’s best batsman. Here are some interesting tweets on the duel between Kohli and Smith:

In Test Smith >>> everyone In Odis Kohli >>> everyone In T20s Kohli >>> everyone — ßєคɾɖ ßɷყ (@BeingFlicked) September 5, 2017

#IndvAus 17th September!! can't wait!! Maxwell vs Ashwin,Smith vs Kohli, Warner vs Dhawan,Finch vs Rohit!! — Anant_Akash (@Akash18_Anant17) September 10, 2017

#Kohli hasn't lost a series as captain yet

I believe #God wants #Smith to have this privilege#Australia must win ODI or T20 series#INDvAUS — Cricket Reviewer (@CricketReviewer) September 9, 2017

Muralitharan had a better stats but Warne is the greatest. Steve Smith's stats are better but Kohli and Root are better batsmen. — Utkarsh Singh (@Libertypical) September 9, 2017

I don't feel kohli is great in T20 or tests whereas Root's game is suited for all formats. Smith is again a Odi + test batsman. — Ronak Agarwal (@ronakagarwal20) September 5, 2017

Earlier this week, talking on Kohli and Smith, the Times of India quoted former Aussie skipper Michael Clarke to be saying, "In limited-overs cricket, I think Virat is ahead of Steve, but just by that much. Smith I believe is a better Test batsman.”

He further said, “I think over the next few days, everybody would want to speak about Steve Smith versus Virat Kohli but at the end of the day, it comes down to one thing, and that is the team that wins. It doesn't matter who makes the runs - Kohli or Smith. At the end of the day, your job as a captain is to win.”