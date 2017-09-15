close
Virat Kohli, Steve Smith to resume battle in India ODIs

The two have never shied to have a go at each other both on and off the field. Then there is the pressure from the media that always pitches the both of them against each other

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 17:55
Virat Kohli, Steve Smith to resume battle in India ODIs

New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian skipper Steve Smith will resume their battle with the upcoming five-match bilateral ODI series which begins in India on Sunday. The two have never shied to have a go at each other both on and off the field.

Then there is the pressure from the media that always pitches the both of them against each other owing to the fact that along with England’s Joe Root and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, they have battled for the title of the world’s best batsman. Here are some interesting tweets on the duel between Kohli and Smith: 

Earlier this week, talking on Kohli and Smith, the Times of India quoted former Aussie skipper Michael Clarke to be saying, "In limited-overs cricket, I think Virat is ahead of Steve, but just by that much. Smith I believe is a better Test batsman.”

He further said, “I think over the next few days, everybody would want to speak about Steve Smith versus Virat Kohli but at the end of the day, it comes down to one thing, and that is the team that wins. It doesn't matter who makes the runs - Kohli or Smith. At the end of the day, your job as a captain is to win.”

TAGS

Virat KohliSteve SmithCricket

