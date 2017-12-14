Virat Kohli thanks India teammates for wishes on wedding, says 'jaldi milte hain'

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, coined together as 'Virushka' after their marriage, have been flooded with congratulatory messages on social media from fans and friends; and Kohli finally got time after their marriage in Italy to respond, especially to his Team India mates.

The couple got married at a countryside resort in Tuscany and have since then received a number of blessings and wishes. Not just Indian cricket players, Pakistan player like Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Amir also tweeted their wishes to the India captain and Anushka.

Here's how Kohli responded to all of them:

Thanks Jinx, looking forward to some tips from you. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 13, 2017

Thank you Shami, jaldi milte hain — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 13, 2017

Thank you Jatt ji — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 13, 2017

Thank you so much Bhajju Pa — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 13, 2017

Thank Ash, see you soon! — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 13, 2017

Thanks Shahid Bhai. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 13, 2017

Virat Kohli took a break from the limited-overs leg of Sri Lanka's ongoing tour of India to get married. The couple broke the news through a message on Twitter.