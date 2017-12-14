हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Virat Kohli thanks India teammates for wishes on wedding, says 'jaldi milte hain'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, coined together as 'Virushka' after their marriage, have been flooded with congratulatory messages on social media from fans and friends; and Kohli finally got time after their marriage in Italy to respond, especially to his Team India mates. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 14, 2017, 16:01 PM IST
Comments |
Virat Kohli thanks India teammates for wishes on wedding, says &#039;jaldi milte hain&#039;

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, coined together as 'Virushka' after their marriage, have been flooded with congratulatory messages on social media from fans and friends; and Kohli finally got time after their marriage in Italy to respond, especially to his Team India mates. 

The couple got married at a countryside resort in Tuscany and have since then received a number of blessings and wishes. Not just Indian cricket players, Pakistan player like Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Amir also tweeted their wishes to the India captain and Anushka. 

Here's how Kohli responded to all of them:

Virat Kohli took a break from the limited-overs leg of Sri Lanka's ongoing tour of India to get married. The couple broke the news through a message on Twitter.

Tags:
Virat KohliAnushka SharmaVirushkaVirat weds AnushkaCricketIndiaBollywood
Next
Story

Ben Stokes hits form in New Zealand, fires Canterbury to win

Trending