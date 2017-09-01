Virat Kohli thanks Sachin Tendulkar after India's 4th ODI win against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: A day after helping India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the fourth ODI match of the ongoing series, captain Virat Kohli on Friday thanked batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar.

Earlier in the day, Teldulkar tweeted to hail Kohli and Rohit Sharma's batting exploits in Colombo, which enabled India to post a massive 375 runs in the penultimate match of the 50-overs series.

In the post, Tendulkar wrote, "What a dominating performance by @imVkohli & @ImRo45! Reaching greater heights with each passing game."

In reply, Kohli thanked the Little Master, and wrote, "We always try our very best."

Batting first, Kohli joined Rohit as early as the second over after losing in-form Shikhar Dhawan. The duo then stitched a 219-run second-wicket partnership to take the game away from the hosts. Kohli scored 131 off 96 balls with the help of 17 fours and two sixes, while Rohit hit 104 off 88 balls with 11 fours and three sixes.

In the process, Kohli helped himself to the third position in all-time century makers list, behind Tendulkar (49) and Ricky Ponting (30). He now has 29 ODI tons.

For Rohit, it was his 13th ODI hundreds.

Indian innings, however, faced mid-innings slump losing Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul cheaply. But an unbeaten stand of 101 euns between landmark-man Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Manish Pandey helped India accelerate the scoring rate towards the end. Dhoni was playing his 300th ODI match, and Team India made it a memorable one for their former captain.

The total proved more than enough, as Indian bowlers shot out Lanka for 207 runs and extend the series lead to 4-0. The fifth and final match will be played on Sunday (Septemver 3) at the same venue.

India had previously won the three-match Test series 3-0. The tour will culminate with the lone T20I on September 6 at Colombo.