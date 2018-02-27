Virat Kohli the dream wicket of Pakistan seamer Rumman Raees

New Delhi: Pakistan's 26-year-old seamer Rumman Raees harbours a desire to have India skipper Virat Kohli's name in his wicket's column during his career. Even though he gets him just once in his career, the left-arm seamer will consider it to be a big achievement.

"I still haven't bowled to Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. But I have bowled to Kane Williamson. It's very difficult to get him out. He has a very compact technique. But I managed to get him out four times in the ODI series last year. And then you have Hashim Amla, one of the greatest of all-time.It was a good learning curve bowling to him," Raees told Hindustan Times, playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League in Dubai.

The political sourness between India and Pakistan have affected their cricketing ties and they have been facing each other in only the ICC tournaments for a long time. With no bilateral series being agreed upon, bowlers such as Raees could have limited chances to have a go at Virat Kohli.

"I'm not here to issue a challenge but I hope to get the better of Kohli, Smith and De Villiers whenever I get a chance to bowl at them. It would be a great feeling, Raees said in Dubai.

Raees has played nine ODIs and eight T20s. His has been a fairly young career and if he maintains his spot in the Pakistan side, he might get a chance to bowl against Smith and De Villiers much earlier than against Kohli.

Last time when India played Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final in England, Kohli was sent to the pavilion by Mohammed Amir, a bowler who has troubled him consistently in the past.